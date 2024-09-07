Thundermother – Dirty & Divine

Two years since the release of their last studio album Black & Gold, the Swedish quartet Thundermother reveal the first details surrounding their upcoming new studio album titled, Dirty & Divine. It is slated for release on February 7, 2025 via AFM Records.

A blistering onslaught of loud, proud and gritty hard rock, Dirty & Divine marks the start of a new era for Thundermother. This album showcases the Thundermother recording debut for both frontwoman Linnea Vikström Egg and for drummer Joan Massing. Dirty & Divine also welcomes bassist Majsan Lindberg back into the fold. Bigger, bolder and more dynamic than ever before, the Swedes return as an upgraded and remotivated force!

The rock goddesses unleash a new music video for their latest single, the anthemic album opener: “So Close.”

Guitarist and founding member Filippa Nässil reveals:

“‘So Close’ was so close to not being included on the album. But when we recorded it live in the studio after all the other songs were done, it turned out so well that it made it across the finish line. It seems we might have stumbled upon a hit.”

Thundermother Live:

07.02.2025 DE Hamburg, Große Freiheit 36

08.02.2025 DE Cologne, Essigfabrik

09.02.2025 BE Sint-Niklaas, Antwerp the Casino

11.02.2025 UK London, The Garage

12.02.2025 UK Manchester, Rebellion

14.02.2025 FR Paris, Petit Bain

15.02.2025 FR Lyon, Le Marché Gare

16.02.2025 IT Milano, Santeria Toscana 31

18.02.2025 DE Saarbrücken, Garage

19.02.2025 DE Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

21.02.2025 AT Dornbirn, Conrad Sohm

22.02.2025 DE Memmingen, Kaminwerk, Kulturzentrum Memmingen e.V.

23.02.2025 DE Nürnberg, Hirsch

21.03.2025 DE Leipzig, Hellraiser

22.03.2025 DE Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

23.03.2025 PL Warszawa, NIEBO

25.03.2025 CZ Prague, Storm Club

26.03.2025 HU Budapest, Barba Negra Blue Stage

28.03.2025 AT Wien, Szene Wien

29.03.2025 DE München, Backstage

30.03.2025 CH Pratteln, Z7 Konzertfabrik

01.04.2025 DE Aschaffenburg, Colos-Saal

02.04.2025 DE Bochum, Zeche

04.04.2025 DE Obertraubling, Airport-Eventhall

05.04.2025 DE Hannover, Capitol

06.04.2025 NL Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg – Pandora

