Thundermother – Dirty & Divine
Two years since the release of their last studio album Black & Gold, the Swedish quartet Thundermother reveal the first details surrounding their upcoming new studio album titled, Dirty & Divine. It is slated for release on February 7, 2025 via AFM Records.
A blistering onslaught of loud, proud and gritty hard rock, Dirty & Divine marks the start of a new era for Thundermother. This album showcases the Thundermother recording debut for both frontwoman Linnea Vikström Egg and for drummer Joan Massing. Dirty & Divine also welcomes bassist Majsan Lindberg back into the fold. Bigger, bolder and more dynamic than ever before, the Swedes return as an upgraded and remotivated force!
The rock goddesses unleash a new music video for their latest single, the anthemic album opener: “So Close.”
Guitarist and founding member Filippa Nässil reveals:
“‘So Close’ was so close to not being included on the album. But when we recorded it live in the studio after all the other songs were done, it turned out so well that it made it across the finish line. It seems we might have stumbled upon a hit.”
Thundermother Live:
07.02.2025 DE Hamburg, Große Freiheit 36
08.02.2025 DE Cologne, Essigfabrik
09.02.2025 BE Sint-Niklaas, Antwerp the Casino
11.02.2025 UK London, The Garage
12.02.2025 UK Manchester, Rebellion
14.02.2025 FR Paris, Petit Bain
15.02.2025 FR Lyon, Le Marché Gare
16.02.2025 IT Milano, Santeria Toscana 31
18.02.2025 DE Saarbrücken, Garage
19.02.2025 DE Stuttgart, Im Wizemann
21.02.2025 AT Dornbirn, Conrad Sohm
22.02.2025 DE Memmingen, Kaminwerk, Kulturzentrum Memmingen e.V.
23.02.2025 DE Nürnberg, Hirsch
21.03.2025 DE Leipzig, Hellraiser
22.03.2025 DE Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg
23.03.2025 PL Warszawa, NIEBO
25.03.2025 CZ Prague, Storm Club
26.03.2025 HU Budapest, Barba Negra Blue Stage
28.03.2025 AT Wien, Szene Wien
29.03.2025 DE München, Backstage
30.03.2025 CH Pratteln, Z7 Konzertfabrik
01.04.2025 DE Aschaffenburg, Colos-Saal
02.04.2025 DE Bochum, Zeche
04.04.2025 DE Obertraubling, Airport-Eventhall
05.04.2025 DE Hannover, Capitol
06.04.2025 NL Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg – Pandora
