Tamar Berk – Good Times For Change

Celebrated indie power-pop musician Tamar Berk is excited to unveil Good Times for a Change, her latest and fourth full-length solo album.

Just four short years have passed since San Diego-based singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Tamar Berk released her poignant 90s influenced debut solo album, The Restless Dreams of Youth, which glanced back on the journey from her hometown of Cleveland to Chicago (where she was part of the 90s alternative “guyville” scene) and San Diego by way of Portland.

Tamar’s fourth full-length effort, Good Times for a Change, may well be her best yet, taking its name from the lyrics from her favorite The Smiths song “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want.” That title serves as an apt summary of the new album’s themes, suggesting it’s both a good time for a change and a good time — for a change — the album looks at past scars and admits future fears by placing itself, as she puts it, “somewhere in between.”

“After my third solo album “Tiny Injuries” was released last year, I could feel myself slowly emerging from the dark cave of grief. Some days I would feel more positive and excited about things, but then other days I would take ten steps back and be right back there,” she explains. “ I desperately want to change and feel okay, but there is also a side of me that wants to hold onto the sadness. Sometimes holding onto it is the only thing that keeps that person around, and I struggle with the fear of forgetting them. All the songs on Good Times for a Change feel like meditations on being somewhere in between the willingness to let go, and the desire to hold on…and exist in that place somewhere in between my past and future” says Tamar Berk, when going into further detail about her new record’s inspirations.

To celebrate the album’s release, Tamar Berk is also proud to share the music video for “Good Impression”, the album’s lead single.

