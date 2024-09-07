Sløtface – I Used To Be A Real Piece Of Sh*t

Sløtface shares the final track, ‘I Used To Be A Real Piece Of Shit’ from their upcoming third album, Film Buff.

Imagine a song inspired by both the life of Craig David, a woman obsessed with Indiana Jones, the character from the sketch I Think You Should Leave and the song ‘Dumbest Girl Alive’ by 100 gecs. Can you picture that? Probably not, but this chaos of cultural references was the inspiration behind ‘I Used To Be A Real Piece Of Shit’.

“I was completely obsessed with Tim Robinson’s show I Think You Should Leave last summer and watched all the seasons about four times, laughing hysterically. In the middle of this obsession, the sketch where he says ‘I used to be a piece of shit’ jumped out, and I thought it would make a great lyric, so I saved it in my little idea bank on my phone,” Haley explains.

“I just wanted to make it fun and silly and over the top. It also makes me think of all the people that are out here working on themselves, always trying to better, going to therapy etc, me included, and it poses the question – do we really change all that much? It’s a song for everyone that used to be a piece of shit, who’s working on it, who’s still kind of a piece of shit in some ways and that’s ok!”

‘I Used To Be A Real Piece Of Shit’ was written by Shea in collaboration with Swedish songwriter/producer Daniel Hedberg and Simen Følstad Nilsen (Aiming For Enrike, Embla and the Karidotters). The track was produced by Hedberg and Preben Sælid Andersen.

Film Buff will be Sløtface’s third studio album and is the result of a close collaboration between frontwoman Haley Shea and producer/songwriter Preben Sælid Andersen (Hajk, Death by Unga Bunga).

Haley drew inspiration from the world of cinema to create an album that feels like putting on an action movie on a Friday night, falling asleep in front of the TV, and being thrown between dreams, fiction, and reality.

