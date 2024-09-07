instant crush – I’M SORRY I DIDN’T BITE MY TONGUE

Seattle-based indie rock band instant crush, is thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated debut album, I’M SORRY I DIDN’T BITE MY TONGUE, out on October 25 on Share It Music.

In anticipation of the release, the band is sharing their latest single, “APOLOGY TOUR,” accompanied by a nostalgic music video that pays homage to the iconic film 10 Things I Hate About You.

The “APOLOGY TOUR” music video, directed by Rachel Lane and Megan Cannon, was shot at the historic Stadium High School in Tacoma, WA—the very setting of the beloved 1999 teen romantic comedy.

The band’s Megan Cannon reflects on the inspiration behind the video, saying:

“Growing up, 10 Things I Hate About You was the perfect blend of lightheartedness and relatability. It’s the quintessential coming-of-age film, and as Seattle natives, we wanted to honor our roots by celebrating our youth in a way that felt authentic and true to us.”

instant crush is also announcing tour dates with Friday Pilots Club. The tour will make stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Denver, and more.

instant crush Tour Dates

September 13 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

September 14 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

September 15 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

September 18 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music

September 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

September 20 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

September 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

September 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

September 25 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

* all shows with Friday Pilots Club:

