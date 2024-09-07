Chloe Moriondo – September

Indie-pop darling Chloe Moriondo has shared “September (From Life Is Strange).”

The track will be featured in LIFE IS STRANGE: DOUBLE EXPOSURE – the upcoming installment of the LIFE IS STRANGE video game franchise – and on its accompanying soundtrack. With Moriondo’s soft vocals and guitar leading the way, the song builds to an expansive, emotional crescendo. “September (From Life Is Strange)” is available now via Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen.

LIFE IS STRANGE: DOUBLE EXPOSURE will launch on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5®, and PC via Steam and Windows Store on Oct. 29, 2024. It is also coming to Nintendo Switch at a later date. It will be available in three editions; Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. Full details about each Edition can be found at lifeisstrange.com.

