Kings Elliot – I Hate The Sun

Today, Kings Elliot, the Swiss-British indie-pop sensation known for her heartfelt and stirring music, releases her latest single ‘I Hate The Sun’.

An anthemic and poetic release, this track delves into the complexities of social anxiety, inspired by Kings Elliot’s personal struggle with the pressure to feel a certain way simply because it’s a beautiful day. The result is a melodic, melancholic sound that is sure to resonate deeply with her audience.

This new song is released ahead of Kings Elliot’s upcoming EP ‘I’m Not Always Sad, Sometimes I’m Angry’, which is set for release this November.

Speaking on the release, Kings Elliot shares; “People often say, ‘The sun is out! Why are you still sad?’ This song is my response to that question. The sun doesn’t heal mental health struggles—in fact, the expectation to embrace it can sometimes make them worse. There have been many days when the sunshine, instead of lifting my spirits, only filled me with guilt and shame for shutting myself away while the world outside seemed so bright. Ironically, we wrote this song in LA, just after I remarked on the blazing sun and why I prefer the rain and living in the UK so much. It was a lot of fun exploring new musical territory with this track, which, to me, feels anything but sad. In fact, listening to it leaves me feeling a bit lighter.”

