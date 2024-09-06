Jazmin Bean – Traumatic Livelihood (Extended)

Following the success of their acclaimed debut album Traumatic Livelihood, Jazmin Bean has had a very busy and successful 2024. The momentum continued with the announcement of The Traumatic Livelihood World Tour, which gives fans another chance to experience Jazmin’s captivating live show. To celebrate the success of the record, today Jazmin reveals Traumatic Livelihood (Extended) which features acoustic versions of fan favorite tracks, available everywhere now.

The Traumatic Livelihood World Tour will bring Jazmin to a number of cities across the U.K., Europe, and North America, marking their first return since last year’s The Terrified Tour.

JAZMIN BEAN LIVE ON THE TRAUMATIC LIVELIHOOD TOUR

SEPTEMBER

7 – Vogue Theater – Vancouver, BC

9 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

10 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

12 – The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

14 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

15 – Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

16 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

18 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

19 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

21 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

23 – Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN

25 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

26 – The Rave / Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI

27 – House of Blues – Chicago, IL

29 – The Axis Club – Toronto, ON

30 – Le Studio TD – Montreal, QC

OCTOBER

2 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

3 – Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT

5 – Royale – Boston, MA

6 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

7 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY

13 – Pumpehuset – Copenhagen, DK

14 – Logo – Hamburg, DE

15 – Hole44 – Berlin, DE

17 – Strom – Munich, DE

18 – Luxor – Köln, DE

20 – La Bellevilloise – Paris, FR

21 – Botanique – Bruxelles, BE

22 – Tolhuistuin – Amsterdam, NL

25 – Heaven – London, GB

26 – SWG3 – Glasgow, GB

28 – Gorilla – Manchester, GB

