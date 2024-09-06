Hinds – VIVA HINDS

Madrid-based indie duo Hinds—a.k.a Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote – release their utterly triumphant and highly anticipated new album VIVA HINDS today via Lucky Number.

Recorded in rural France, the album was produced by Pete Robertson (Beabadoobee), engineered by the GRAMMY-nominated Tom Roach, mixed by GRAMMY-winning engineer Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg). It includes the band’s first tracks sung in Spanish, and features collaborations with Beck and Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten. Listen to “Stranger” featuring Chatten.

Hinds on the collaboration: “Grian is a good old friend. We met in Dublin when we played together in one of their first shows as Fontaines. We have so much love and admiration between bands, and they all have been such a big support for us in the last years.’Stranger’ contains the toughest theme we sing about in Viva Hinds. Feeling the heaviness of existence and not recognising your own self. Fontaines D.C. taught us to embrace that darkness.“

The band will embark on a world-wide tour in support of VIVA HINDS.

Tour Dates

September 12th – London, UK – Rough Trade East

September 13th – London, UK – Lafayette ** SOLD OUT **

October 9th – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Indie Rocks

October 12th – San Diego, CA – Casbah

October 13th – Los Angeles, CA – The Paramount

October 15th – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

October 17th – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

October 18th – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

October 21st – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

October 22nd – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

October 23rd – Toronto – Lee’s Palace

October 25th – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

October 26th – Washington DC – Union Stage

October 28th – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

October 29th – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

January 16th – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo

January 18th – Valencia, Spain – Sala Jerusalem

January 24th – Madrid, Spain – Teatro Barceló

February 17th – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

February 18th – Birmingham, UK – Castle & Falcon

February 20th – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s

February 21st – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

February 22nd – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

February 24th – Bristol, UK – The Fleece

February 25th – Southampton, UK – Papillon

February 26th – London, UK – Camden Electric Ballroom

February 28th – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique (Museum)

March 1st – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin

March 3rd – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

March 4th – Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher

March 5th – Cologne, Germany – Gebäude 9

March 7th – Paris, France – La Bellevilloise

#hindsband