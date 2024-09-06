Hinds – VIVA HINDS
Madrid-based indie duo Hinds—a.k.a Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote – release their utterly triumphant and highly anticipated new album VIVA HINDS today via Lucky Number.
Recorded in rural France, the album was produced by Pete Robertson (Beabadoobee), engineered by the GRAMMY-nominated Tom Roach, mixed by GRAMMY-winning engineer Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg). It includes the band’s first tracks sung in Spanish, and features collaborations with Beck and Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten. Listen to “Stranger” featuring Chatten.
Hinds on the collaboration: “Grian is a good old friend. We met in Dublin when we played together in one of their first shows as Fontaines. We have so much love and admiration between bands, and they all have been such a big support for us in the last years.’Stranger’ contains the toughest theme we sing about in Viva Hinds. Feeling the heaviness of existence and not recognising your own self. Fontaines D.C. taught us to embrace that darkness.“
The band will embark on a world-wide tour in support of VIVA HINDS.
Tour Dates
September 12th – London, UK – Rough Trade East
September 13th – London, UK – Lafayette ** SOLD OUT **
October 9th – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Indie Rocks
October 12th – San Diego, CA – Casbah
October 13th – Los Angeles, CA – The Paramount
October 15th – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
October 17th – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
October 18th – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
October 21st – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
October 22nd – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
October 23rd – Toronto – Lee’s Palace
October 25th – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
October 26th – Washington DC – Union Stage
October 28th – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
October 29th – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
January 16th – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo
January 18th – Valencia, Spain – Sala Jerusalem
January 24th – Madrid, Spain – Teatro Barceló
February 17th – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
February 18th – Birmingham, UK – Castle & Falcon
February 20th – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s
February 21st – Manchester, UK – Gorilla
February 22nd – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
February 24th – Bristol, UK – The Fleece
February 25th – Southampton, UK – Papillon
February 26th – London, UK – Camden Electric Ballroom
February 28th – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique (Museum)
March 1st – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin
March 3rd – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club
March 4th – Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher
March 5th – Cologne, Germany – Gebäude 9
March 7th – Paris, France – La Bellevilloise
#hindsband