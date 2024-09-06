Empress Of – For Your Consideration (Deluxe Part 1)

Today, Empress Of announces For Your Consideration (Deluxe Part 1) due September 13th, a remix version of her critically acclaimed album For Your Consideration released this past March via Giant Music.

To celebrate the project’s imminent arrival next week, the artist shares a first taste of the deluxe bundle with a Maffalda remix of album track “Femenine” featuring futurist Brazilian artist Urias.

The result is a blistering hot take on the infectious banger that as Harper’s Bazaar noted, “mirrors exactly where [Empress Of is] at – empowered, embodied, wholly realized,” while expanding on the artist’s expert world-building and commanding auteurship.

For Your Consideration, a follow-up to 2020’s I’m Your Empress Of and 2022’s Save Me EP, is a bi-lingual album that embraces camp and fantasy playing with the idea of Hollywood. Lorely wrote the album in LA, Miami, and Montreal, and worked with a collection of songwriters and producers, including Nick León, Billboard, Valley Girls, Cecile Believe, and Umru. The album sees Empress Of taking on the role of executive producer. Inspired by vocal music, she infuses each track with layers of her voice which serve as the drum beats, the bass, and the keyboard lines, with ASMR breathing surfacing throughout the album. The songs reflect on the transactional nature of love and sex, which is mirrored by the ephemeral sense of existence in the entertainment industry.

Upcoming Live Dates

9/24 – San Diego, California @ Cashbah

9/25 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

9/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

9/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival After Party

10/1 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/3 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/4 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM 2024

10/6 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/7 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/10 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

10/12 – Monterrey, MX @ Heineken Silver Music Festival

10/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/17 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Studio TD

UK + EU Dates

11/7 – London, ENG @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/9 – Manchester, ENG @ Yes

11/10 – Glasgow, SCO @ King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

11/12 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

11/13 – Brussels, BELG @ Botanique

11/15 – Utrecht, NL @ EKKO

11/17 – Berlin, GER @ Säälchen

11/18 – Warsaw, POL @ NEIBO

#empressof