Effie Zilch – Prayin’ Amos

Bay Area blues-rock duo, Effie Zilch release “Prayin’ Amos,” the second groove-tastic single from their forthcoming EP, Multitudes, out on November 8th via Redtone Records.

Written on the fly, “Prayin’ Amos” was a promised song for a friend about their hometown bar in the north woods of Wisconsin. “An homage to slow days, long friendships, and good old-fashioned fun,” the band says. “’We’re going to turn our backs on time…so let’s keep our whistles wet and full of Rye.’

Effie Zilch is GRAMMY-winning songwriter/producer/guitar hero Steve Wyreman, and guitar-slinging vocalist Evanne Barcenas. Currently, Steve is the touring guitarist for Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, who is opening for Pearl Jam on some of their Dark Matter Tour dates. He’s worked with artists like Jhené Aiko, Percy Sledge, Big Sean, Common, Rhianna, John Legend, and more. He won a GRAMMY for his work with Leon Bridges in 2019, and was nominated again for work he did with Leon in 2021!

Multitudes, the first release of two in tandem, is a reflection of the unrestrained, the frenzied and the patient. Recorded at famed studios United Recording and East West Studios, there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

#effiezilch