Ashe – Willson

Today, Nashville-based artist Ashe unveils her much-anticipated third studio album, Willson.

In celebration of the new record, Ashe will perform a special release show at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on September 20, which sold out in under two hours. The show marks her first headline performance in a year and a half—and her only one of the year.

Leading up to release, Ashe shared “Running Out Of Time,” co-written with Julian Bunetta, Steph Jones of Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song “Espresso,” followed by “I Wanna Love You (But I Don’t),” “I hope you die first” and a surprise release of “Ashe” earlier this week.

“Willson! The album that almost never got made, full of songs I wrote thinking they may never come out,” Ashe recalls. “I was really depleted and in such an unhealthy place when I took a pause on my career and had to work really hard to get back to a safe and healthy place, where I could even think about making this album… As I dipped my toe back into writing music again, it felt like each song was returning to myself.”

She continues, “All the songs, started at the piano in my living room in Nashville, are attempts to make sense of my relationships—with myself, music, love, fans, grief, my view of the world. Some songs are about disappearing and not being able to go on with the show and others are about finding my way ‘back’ and moving on. It’s a snapshot of my life during a very convoluted and dark and healing time and I love every little, complicated bit of it.”

Produced by Collin Pastore and Jake Finch (boygenius), Willson finds Ashe returning to Nashville and her songwriting roots, rediscovering herself after a bout of artistic and personal confusion. The project marks a notable new chapter for the songstress who made the decision to step away from music following the successes of her previous two albums Ashlyn (2021)—which featured the global hit “Moral of the Story”—and Rae (2022).

#ashemusic