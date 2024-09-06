Amy Allen – amy allen  

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Amy Allen releases her debut solo album, the self-titled amy allen, today via AWAL.

This long-awaited release comes on the heels of Amy earning the title of #1 Billboard Hot 100 Songwriter this week for her work co-writing the entirety of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short ‘n Sweet. She has 13 songs on the Hot 100 currently, and is the sixth woman to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 Songwriters chart in 2024. She has co-written 34 Hot 100-charting songs to date.

One of the most vital behind-the-scenes forces in pop music today, Allen has brought her massive songwriting talents to a steady stream of smash hits in the first few months of 2024 alone, with her contributions to songs like Sabrina Carpenter’s culture-dominating “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” and more. A Billboard Hot 100 hitmaker who has worked with superstars like Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, and Leon Bridges, won an Album of the Year GRAMMY for her work on Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, and was nominated for the inaugural Songwriter of the Year award, Allen showcases a new dimension of her one-of-a-kind artistry on his record. Centered on a gorgeously composed and endlessly unpredictable form of indie-rock, with inspiration ranging from Cocteau Twins to John Prine, amy allen introduces an essential new artist whose music you didn’t know you already loved.

Developed over the course of two years with collaborators including producers Gruska, John Hill (Sylvan Esso, Cage the Elephant), and Eg White (Florence + the Machine, Adele) and co-writers like Tobias Jesso Jr., amy allen highlights the range of one of the most prolific songwriters in pop music today. She says the record is full of “songs so personal there’s no way I could ever give them to anyone else.”

#amyallen