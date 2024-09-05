Psymon Spine – Garbage

Currently out on the road in support of their recent acclaimed album Head Body Connector (Northern Spy Records).

Brooklyn’s Psymon Spine are today excited to make their song “Garbage” available on all DSPs.

The track was previously only available on the vinyl version of the new LP. With a funky bass line fused with a blend of rock and dance music “Garbage” features Sarah Aument on backing vocals and Dennis Young (Liquid Liquid) on percussion. The band share:

“‘Garbage’ (or Fromagio, as referred to internally by the members of Psymon Spine LLC), is a silly song for strange times. It’s a call to action, the decision to move forward and step out of stasis. And most importantly, it’s a reminder that you, or I, are in fact, not garbage.

Despite the auditory brutality, Garbage is a song meant to sooth the listener. It’s Psymon Spine taking on the vital role of cheer squad for anyone facing feelings of inadequacy.

‘Garbage’ began as a bass line. This bass line was basically the one thing playing anything resembling a melody. And thus we created the ideal canvas on which to splatter wonky percussion and ungodly noises due to an auspicious lack of pesky notes. The atonality of the verses makes the temporary transitions to melody and harmony in the choruses feel almost comical and slapstick by comparison. I guess it’s just another way that we’ve masked our sincerity with the absurd.

Psymon Spine tour dates

9/05 – Lulu’s – Colorado Springs, CO

9/06 – Slowdown – Omaha, NE

9/07 – Punch House – Chicago, IL

9/08 – Lucky Wolf Theatre – Paw Paw, MI

9/11 – Tellus360 – Lancaster, PA

10/09 – Gold Diggers – Los Angeles, CA

10/10 – Desert Daze – Lake Perris, CA

10/14 – Casbah, Desert Daze Presents – San Diego, CA

10/16 – Ventura Music Hall – Venice, CA

10/19 – VIVA PHX – Phoenix, AZ

