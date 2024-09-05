Flora Cash – My Ex Would’ve Left By Now

Flora Cash, the celebrated Swedish/American indie-pop duo, is thrilled to unveil their latest single, “My Ex Would’ve Left By Now.”

“My Ex Would’ve Left By Now” is latest pre-release single from their eagerly anticipated album, set to release this fall via the band’s label Flower Money Records.

Reflecting on the theme of enduring love, the band’s Cole Randall shares, “With ‘My Ex Would’ve Left By Now,’ we’re reflecting on the struggle to accept the care and patience of someone who stays, even when we feel unworthy. We aimed to capture the tension between recognizing our flaws and appreciating the rare love that endures despite them.”

Shpresa Lleshaj adds, “This track offers a raw and introspective look at self-doubt and the fear of not living up to our end of the bargain.”

“My Ex Would’ve Left By Now” follows a series of acclaimed singles, including “Like No One Could,” “Dragon,” “Baby I Love You,” “HOLY WATER,” and “i’m tired,” accompanied by stunning music videos.

#floracash