Delain – Dance With The Devil
Melodic synth-metal masters DELAIN are set to break new ground with their upcoming EP, ‘Dance with the Devil’, set to be released on November 8, 2024, via Napalm Records!
Following the success of their latest full-length opus, ‘Dark Waters’ (2023) – which debuted at #9 on both the US Hard Music Albums chart and the Official German Album Charts – this EP promises to showcase the best of DELAIN’s discography while striding ahead into a future that promises to explore new, more synth-driven soundscapes than ever before.
Today, DELAIN introduces the first offering off the upcoming EP by releasing its title track, “Dance with the Devil” together with a visually captivating music video.
With very personal lyrics, catchy electronic synths, and powerful contrasting growls, the five-piece underlies its melodic signature sound and presents a future fan favorite without a shadow of a doubt!
Martijn Westerholt on the song:
“We’re really excited and eager to share this new DELAIN song with the world. It captures the recognizable and signature sound of DELAIN but with a fresh and modern touch.”
Delain Live 2024/25
Dark Waters Over UK/IE 2024
15.11.24 UK – Glasgow / Garage
16.11.24 UK – Wolverhampton / KK’s Steel Mill
18.11.24 IE – Belfast / Limelight 2
19.11.24 IE – Dublin / Academy
21.11.24 UK – Manchester / New Century
22.11.24 UK – Bristol / SWX
23.11.24 UK – London / Electric Ballroom
24.01.25 NL – Zwolle / Hedon
25.01.25 NL – Nijmegen / Doornroosje
North America Tour
Special Guest: XANDRIA
Support: Edge Of Paradise
07.03.25 US – Phoenix, AZ / The Nile
08.03.25 US – Los Angeles, CA / Whisky a Go Go
09.03.25 US – Sacramento, CA / Goldfield Trading Post
10.09.25 US – Portland, OR / The Bossanova Ballroom
11.03.25 US – Seattle, WA / El Corazon
13.03.25 US – Salt Lake City, UT / Metro Music Hall
14.03.25 US – Denver, CO / The Oriental Theater
15.03.25 US – Lawrence, KS / Bottleneck
16.03.25 US – Joliet, IL / The Forge
17.03.25 US – Detroit, MI / The Token Lounge
19.03.25 US – Columbus, OH / The King of Clubs
20.03.25 CA – Toronto, ON / Axis
21.03.25 CA – Montreal, QC / Fairmount Theatre
22.03.25 US – Cambridge, MA / Middle East
23.03.25 US – New York, NY / The Gramercy Theatre
24.03.25 US – Baltimore, MD / Soundstage
26.03.25 US – Atlanta, GA / Masquerade (Hell)
28.03.25 US – Dallas, TX / Granada Theater
29.03.25 US – Austin, TX / Come and Take It Live
