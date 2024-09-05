Delain – Dance With The Devil

Melodic synth-metal masters DELAIN are set to break new ground with their upcoming EP, ‘Dance with the Devil’, set to be released on November 8, 2024, via Napalm Records!

Following the success of their latest full-length opus, ‘Dark Waters’ (2023) – which debuted at #9 on both the US Hard Music Albums chart and the Official German Album Charts – this EP promises to showcase the best of DELAIN’s discography while striding ahead into a future that promises to explore new, more synth-driven soundscapes than ever before.

Today, DELAIN introduces the first offering off the upcoming EP by releasing its title track, “Dance with the Devil” together with a visually captivating music video.

With very personal lyrics, catchy electronic synths, and powerful contrasting growls, the five-piece underlies its melodic signature sound and presents a future fan favorite without a shadow of a doubt!

Martijn Westerholt on the song:

“We’re really excited and eager to share this new DELAIN song with the world. It captures the recognizable and signature sound of DELAIN but with a fresh and modern touch.”

Delain Live 2024/25

Dark Waters Over UK/IE 2024

15.11.24 UK – Glasgow / Garage

16.11.24 UK – Wolverhampton / KK’s Steel Mill

18.11.24 IE – Belfast / Limelight 2

19.11.24 IE – Dublin / Academy

21.11.24 UK – Manchester / New Century

22.11.24 UK – Bristol / SWX

23.11.24 UK – London / Electric Ballroom

24.01.25 NL – Zwolle / Hedon

25.01.25 NL – Nijmegen / Doornroosje

North America Tour

Special Guest: XANDRIA

Support: Edge Of Paradise

07.03.25 US – Phoenix, AZ / The Nile

08.03.25 US – Los Angeles, CA / Whisky a Go Go

09.03.25 US – Sacramento, CA / Goldfield Trading Post

10.09.25 US – Portland, OR / The Bossanova Ballroom

11.03.25 US – Seattle, WA / El Corazon

13.03.25 US – Salt Lake City, UT / Metro Music Hall

14.03.25 US – Denver, CO / The Oriental Theater

15.03.25 US – Lawrence, KS / Bottleneck

16.03.25 US – Joliet, IL / The Forge

17.03.25 US – Detroit, MI / The Token Lounge

19.03.25 US – Columbus, OH / The King of Clubs

20.03.25 CA – Toronto, ON / Axis

21.03.25 CA – Montreal, QC / Fairmount Theatre

22.03.25 US – Cambridge, MA / Middle East

23.03.25 US – New York, NY / The Gramercy Theatre

24.03.25 US – Baltimore, MD / Soundstage

26.03.25 US – Atlanta, GA / Masquerade (Hell)

28.03.25 US – Dallas, TX / Granada Theater

29.03.25 US – Austin, TX / Come and Take It Live

#delainofficial