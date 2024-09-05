Cornelia Murr – How Do You Get By

After drawing attention from music fans and press alike with her debut album Lake Tear Of The Clouds and her follow-up EP Corridor, the London-born, LA-based singer-songwriter Cornelia Murr has a new single “How Do You Get By,” released today. The track is out via her new label 22TWENTY and marks her first new music since 2022. Produced by Luke Temple (Adrienne Lenker, Hand Habits) the song’s radiant, seasoned production is on particular display as Murr explores the brass tacks of life, asking real questions around the economics and the personal currencies that drive people.

Born in the depths of sleep, “How Do You Get By” came to Cornelia in a dream. “On the one hand, it is playfully provoking a conversation about money, how we make it and deal with it (in these hard economic times, with certain new particular challenges for musicians),” explains Murr. “It’s bringing innocence to the understandable curiosity about how other people and other artists make it all work, which we’re conditioned to think is rude to wonder about. But more so it’s loosely examining different forms of currency and what we choose to give value. Be it money, creative expression, spirituality, love… what keeps us going, what sustains us. Often people who have one of these want the other.”

The video for “How Do You Get By” was shot by Melanie Drew Chambers and stars Jack Henry Robbins (whose satirical nepo-baby videos have taken the internet by storm) as the crocodile!

