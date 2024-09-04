Teasing another taste of her new musical direction, singer, songwriter and producer yunè pinku shares her new single “Half Alive.”

The second offering from her forthcoming Scarlet Lamb EP due October 4th via Method 808, the single boasts an atmospheric and cinematic quality that drifts and recoils, drawing listeners into its intoxicating soundscape. “Half Alive” is an open-hearted anthem driven by a ticking breakbeat and shimmering synth stabs. yunè pinku’s ethereal vocals soar above the mix, examining experiences of anxiety and depression in a Grimes-worthy falsetto across the duration of the track, a stark contrast to the track’s deep undercurrent.

Yunè played her US debut live shows to packed rooms in New York and LA last summer and a number of standout festival sets, including Primavera a la Cuitat, Hard Summer in LA, Sziget, and Field Day. Up next, she’ll join Caribou on tour beginning November 8th, playing shows across North America including dates at The Shrine in LA, the Great Hall at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn and Toronto’s Massey Hall.

Upcoming Live Dates

* = supporting Caribou

11/8 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*

11/9 – Portland, BC @ Roseland Theater*

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

11/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall*

11/15 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom*

11/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed*

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

11/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

11/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner*

11/23 – Toronto, BC @ Massey Hall*

11/25 – Montreal, BC @ L’Olympia*

