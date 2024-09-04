WØLFFE – Daddy

WØLFFE invites you into her dark, surrealist world of Honeymoon Season, her upcoming debut cinematic alt-rock EP. The Honeymoon Season EP is a dark, glittering, surrealist body of work centered around the seasons of a mesmerizingly difficult breakup. With influences ranging from Fontaines DC, Radiohead and Bjork, the second single “Daddy” was written and produced by WØLFFE and Dan McDougall (Liam Gallagher, Baby Queen). “Daddy” dropped August 30th on CUB Records via AWAL.

WØLFFE released the title track “Honeymoon Season” in June of 2024.

#wolffemusic