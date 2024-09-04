Willow Avalon – Homewrecker

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Willow Avalon releases the song Jolene never got to write, “Homewrecker,” available today via Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound.

“Homewrecker” marks the third offering from Willow’s eagerly awaited debut album due out later this year. The latest single follows the arrival of recent viral hits such as “Yodelayheewho” featuring Maggie Antone, “Tequila or Whiskey.”

Earlier this summer, Willow announced her first-ever headline shows at Los Angeles’ The Roxy, San Diego’s Voodoo Room, and San Francisco’s Cafe Du Nord in addition to continuing her opening slot on Cage The Elephant’s epic North American Neon Pill Tour including a stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 5th.

WILLOW AVALON ON TOUR 2024

SEPTEMBER

5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

6 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann *

7 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater *

9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *

10 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Center *

12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

13 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena *

14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre *

16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha *

18 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

19 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater *

NOVEMBER

2 – Scottsdale, AZ – Dreamy Draw Music Festival †

4 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room – Willow Avalon Headline Show

5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy – Willow Avalon Headline Show

6 – San Francisco, CA – Café du Nord – Willow Avalon Headline Show

21 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

23 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring ^

* w/ Cage The Elephant Neon Pill Tour

† Festival Appearance

^ w/ Charles Wesley Godwin

#willowavalon