total tommy today announces her anticipated debut album, bruises.

Set for release November 29 on [PIAS] Recordings, the album includes the acclaimed singles total tommy has released over previous months. She also today releases new single “Plus One”.

“Plus One” is a Garbage-esque romp that, in total tommy’s words, is “about sex, that’s all.” The song features vibrant guitars and infectious energy, capturing the essence of youthful exuberance and freedom.

