LE SSERAFIM Ft PinkPantheress – Crazy

LE SSERAFIM surprised fans today by dropping “CRAZY (feat. PinkPanthress),” an exciting new collaboration for the fearless quintet’s latest hit “CRAZY.”

English singer-songwriter PinkPantheress adds her take on the band’s newest lead single from their 4th Mini Album CRAZY released on August 30, offering an even more vibrant listening experience on the EDM-style house track that encourages listeners to break free from routine, embrace spontaneity, and just go crazy.

“I had a lot of fun joining into this song on a beat that I hope everybody can get loose to,” PinkPantheress added.

The collaboration stands as another example of the quintet’s bold musical endeavors to showcase their fearless identity. They have been breaking their own records with “CRAZY” as the track surpassed 2 million streams on Spotify alone in the first 24 hours of release. This makes LE SSERAFIM the only K-pop girl group to reach this milestone in 2024 so far. With the music video for “CRAZY” peaking at #1 on YouTube Trending Worldwide, the quintet are continuing to prove their upward trajectory and carving their way to global success in just over two years since their debut.

#le_sserafim #pinkpantheress