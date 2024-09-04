Adore – Supermum!

Irish garage-punk trio Adore have shared their new single “Supermum!” ahead of a UK tour this November supporting Sprints.

Adore’s band members – Lara Minchin (guitar, vocals), Lachlann Ó Fionnáin (bass, vocals) and Naoise Jordan Cavanagh (drums) – hail from Dublin, Donegal and Galway respectively. Grounded by a shared passion for both melody and message, crunching guitars and a driving rhythm section provide a potent backing for their incisive, thought-provoking lyrics that delve into pressing societal issues.

Produced by Gilla Band bassist Daniel Fox, new single “Supermum!” is an explosive introduction to Adore’s powers. Incorporating elements of surf, disco and pop – the band deliver their fiery brand of garage-punk with an innate ferocity.

A satirical exploration of the insidious normalisation of sexual assault and abuse, lead vocalist and lyricist Lara Minchin recalls an upbringing which placed a focus on politeness and acquiescence, highlighting the pervasive power imbalances that can lead to victimisation.

“Supermum!” serves as a call to action, encouraging open dialogue and challenging societal attitudes that perpetuate sexual violence.

I grew up in a time

Where I can’t decline

Yeah it was rude to refuse

He said honey

You’re looking alright

I’ve got some spare time

I’ve got something to show you

Speaking more on the song, Lara Minchin said:

“Supermum! tells the tale of moments where power is lost due to the conditioning of others stronger than you. The lyrics come from my perspective of being raised as a quiet and polite young woman and how as I grew older, it became increasingly more obvious to me that I never learned how to say no, and even when I did, some of those around me had never learned how to take no for an answer. The tone of the song is satirical, which mimics the manner in which people talk about stories of assault abuse in their lives as a way to cope with the horror of it. This playful manner in which we talk about these problems shows that although we may be progressing by actually speaking up about assault, it is obvious that the issue at hand occurs so frequently that assault and abuse remains to be normalised. I hope that this song can continue the conversation of education surrounding sexual assault and abuse. I hope for people to feel safe enough to speak up about it. The fact is that sexual violence has remained a normal part of the majority of peoples lives and it shouldn’t be.”

LIVE DATES

19th October – Left Of The Dial Festival, Rotterdam

2nd November – Whelan’s (Upstairs), Dublin (Headline show)

12th November – Marble Factory, Bristol (supporting Sprints)

13th November – Kentish Town Forum, London (supporting Sprints)

28th November – SWG3, Glasgow (supporting Sprints)

29th November- New Century Hall, Manchester (supporting Sprints)

30th November – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham (supporting Sprints)

