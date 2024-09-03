Sleater-Kinney – Little Rope Deluxe

Sleater-Kinney announce Little Rope Deluxe, an expanded version of their critically acclaimed eleventh album.

Little Rope Deluxe includes the previously released stripped back Frayed Rope Sessions, special live versions captured at The Forum in Melbourne and three brand new songs recorded during the original Little Rope album sessions including “Here Today.”

“Here Today” arrives with a video made in collaboration with activist art collective In Decline, who tagged the song’s charged lyrics all across Los Angeles in a series of guerrilla projections.

“We’re excited to share ‘Here Today’ with you – it’s a song we recorded during the Little Rope sessions. It’s an earnest song about our brief time here on earth, and where to find meaning in it.”

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates:

August 30 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

October 4-6 – San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

October 5 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater * – SOLD OUT

October 6 – Tacoma, WA @ McMenamis Elks Temple ^

* w/ Oh, Rose

^ w/ ill peach

