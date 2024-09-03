Pentatonix’s holiday tradition returns with their biggest Christmas tour yet – Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It’s A Christmas Tour. After thrilling arenas full of fans with yuletide classics in 2022 and 2023, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated quintet will return to the road to celebrate this year’s holiday season. Pentatonix’s highly anticipated run kicks off on Thursday, November 14 in Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena. The tour will visit major markets across North America, including the group’s first headlining holiday show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, before concluding on Sunday, December 22 in Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. General on-sale commences on Friday, September 6 at 10am local time. For info visit Pentatonix website.

Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It’s A Christmas Tour Dates

11/14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/16 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

11/17 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

11/19 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

11/21 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

11/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

12/1 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

12/3 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/4 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

12/5 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/7 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

12/8 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

12/10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

12/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

12/12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

12/14 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

12/15 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

12/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

12/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/19 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/21 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

12/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

