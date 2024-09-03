Pentatonix – Hallelujah! It’s A Christmas Tour
Pentatonix’s holiday tradition returns with their biggest Christmas tour yet – Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It’s A Christmas Tour. After thrilling arenas full of fans with yuletide classics in 2022 and 2023, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated quintet will return to the road to celebrate this year’s holiday season. Pentatonix’s highly anticipated run kicks off on Thursday, November 14 in Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena. The tour will visit major markets across North America, including the group’s first headlining holiday show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, before concluding on Sunday, December 22 in Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. General on-sale commences on Friday, September 6 at 10am local time. For info visit Pentatonix website.
Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It’s A Christmas Tour Dates
11/14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/16 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
11/17 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
11/19 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
11/21 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
11/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
12/1 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
12/3 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/4 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
12/5 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/7 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
12/8 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
12/10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
12/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
12/12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
12/14 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
12/15 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
12/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
12/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
12/19 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
12/21 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
12/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
