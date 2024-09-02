Lara Ruggles – Bend The Truth

Lara Ruggles announces her new album Anchor Me, and releases the first singles “Bend The Truth.”

Every relationship teaches us about ourselves, lessons emerging from love discovered, cultivated, and lost. Within these lessons, we can sometimes find a sense of peace. In Lara Ruggles’ new record Anchor Me, the Tucson songwriter looks back on the truths she has uncovered in the span of over a decade. The fall of her first significant relationship, the magic of falling in love again, the reaching of another breaking point, and the ability to save a love worth saving: Ruggles navigates these significant points in her history with the grace that comes with an open heart and the patience to try to understand what has happened.

In many ways, Anchor Me is a return to form, a rediscovery of Ruggles’ vulnerability both in lyricism and production. Ruggles grew up 40 miles outside of Tucson on 7 acres surrounded by cattle ranches, her songwriting blossoming out of the isolation she felt. Eventually she moved to Denver, from where she spent the better part of a decade touring and performing, firmly rooting herself in the Colorado folk scene. In 2016 she returned home to Tucson where she started her project Sharkk Heartt, which allowed her to explore songwriting through infectious electro-pop anthems that marked a distinct departure from her previous sound. It was only recently that Ruggles found herself collecting songs (and writing a few new ones) that didn’t seem to have a place to go, songs that felt too intimate and personal for Sharkk Heartt.

