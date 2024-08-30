Yolanda Adams – Sunny Days

Making a momentous return, four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum singer, songwriter, actress, host, and “Queen of Contemporary Gospel Music” Yolanda Adams unveils her first new solo single in over a decade entitled “Church Doors.”

It heralds the arrival of her first full-length offering since 2011 and Epic Records debut album, Sunny Days, on September 13, 2024.

“Church Doors” lands on DSPs as part of a three-track bundle, including the Original Mix, Remix featuring Terry Hunter, Sir The Baptist, and Donald Lawrence & Co, and Extended Remix featuring J. Ivy, Terry Hunter, Sir The Baptist, and Donald Lawrence & Co. GRAMMY® Award-winning artist J. Ivy helped produce both remixes. She will also share the official music video alongside the single release, directed by acclaimed director and choreographer Fatima Robinson. Esteemed actor Woody McClain is featured as the lead in the video.

It also hints at the scope of Sunny Days. The 15-track album represents yet another creative high watermark for Yolanda and the perfect introduction to her next chapter.

Speaking of, she hits the road in support of the album on a full-scale North American headline jaunt the REUNION TOUR, visiting arenas coast-to-coast. It kicks off on September 6 in Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center, rolls through iconic venues such as Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on October 2, and concludes at the world-famous Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on November 3.

TOUR DATES

9/6 PHILADELPHIA, PA Tour Date @ Wells Fargo Center

9/7 BALTIMORE, MD Tour Date @ CFG Bank Arena

9/8 BOSTON, MA Tour Date @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/11 TORONTO, ON Tour Date @ The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

9/13 CINCINNATI, OH Tour Date @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

9/15 DETROIT, MI Tour Date @ Little Caesars Arena

9/17 KANSAS CITY, MO Tour Date @ T-Mobile Center

9/19 COLUMBUS, OH Tour Date @ Nationwide Arena

9/20 CHICAGO, IL Tour Date @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

9/21 INDIANAPOLIS, IN Tour Date @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

9/22 SAINT LOUIS, MO Tour Date @ Enterprise Center

9/25 CHARLOTTE, NC Tour Date @ Bojangles Coliseum

9/26 RALEIGH, NC Tour Date @ PNC Arena

9/28 NORFOLK, VA Tour Date @ Scope Arena

9/29 WASHINGTON, DC Tour Date @ Capital One Arena

10/2 BROOKLYN, NY Tour Date @ Barclays Center

10/3 NEWARK, NJ Tour Date @ Prudential Center

10/5 BIRMINGHAM, AL Tour Date @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

10/6 ATLANTA, GA Tour Date @ State Farm Arena

10/10 TAMPA, FL Tour Date @ Amalie Arena

10/11 ORLANDO, FL Tour Date @ Addition Financial Arena

10/12 JACKSONVILLE, FL Tour Date @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

10/19 MEMPHIS, TN Tour Date @ FedEx Forum

10/21 HOUSTON, TX Tour Date @ Toyota Center

10/24 SAN ANTONIO, TX Tour Date @ Frost Bank Center

10/27 FORT WORTH, TX Tour Date @ Dickies Arena

10/30 ANAHEIM, CA Tour Date @ Honda Center

11/1 OAKLAND, CA Tour Date @ Oakland Arena

11/2 SAN DIEGO, CA Tour Date @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU

11/3 INGLEWOOD, CA Tour Date @ Kia Forum

