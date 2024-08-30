Ruti – Break My Own Heart

Today powerhouse singer-songwriter Ruti shares a stunning new single ‘Break My Own Heart’, marking a triumphant return after the success of their EP Lungs earlier this year.

In their own words; “Break your own heart’ is simply about overthinking.” The new track is a sonic spectacle, enveloped in electronic, pop and alternative elements, to create a unique fusion of styles and sounds. With their new release, Ruti further proves themself as a voice to watch, carving out their own unique space in the UK music scene.

Speaking on the story behind the release, Ruti shares; “It’s a conversation with myself. Giving myself grace but also confronting myself about my tendencies to think too far in the future and not live in the present. I’m the kind of person that just gets either too excited or too anxious about things that haven’t even happened and it leads to me spiraling. It can lead to disappointment but most importantly it takes me out of the moment.”

Ruti continues; “This came out of the first session I had with Marlon Roudette and Congee! I can’t wait to see what we do next. We have such great chemistry together.”

