Radhika Vekaria – Warriors of Light

In a world where battles are fought both visibly and invisibly, Radhika Vekaria’s album Warriors of Light emerges as a beacon of hope and transformation. This powerful collection of ancient mantras and soulful melodies invites listeners to look within and embark on a profound journey from darkness to light. Through Warriors of Light, the award-winning multi-instrumentalist and sensory artist beckons audiences to find the courage to embrace harmony within themselves and the world around them.

From an early age, Radhika Vekaria grappled with a chronic speech impediment that silenced her voice and dimmed her spirit. In her darkest moments, she discovered the transformative power of ancient sounds. The vibrations of Sanskrit mantras became her allies, resonating with wisdom and strength, guiding her to a deeper state of being. This journey to liberation from silence is the essence of Warriors of Light.

The challenges Radhika has faced with her speech have inspired her to help others fight for their voice, to be their own Warriors of Light, to be free. For years she was strangled by silence, imagining what sounds she would make when out of the cage. This album is about deep healing, fighting to find the voice of our spirit and retaining sovereignty—individually, societally, and as a collective consciousness. What do we stand for, and how will we use our voice when given the chance? The path of the warrior is to heal, overcome, and build resilience. To become who we truly are. That is true spirituality—one’s spirit in reality.

Radhika has previously collaborated with Deepak Chopra by opening and closing an online meditation for peace with music and chanting at the start of the Ukraine-Russia war. She voices the characters of the Chakras in ‘Graticube,’ a heartfelt game inspired by Deepak’s book on the laws of abundance, set for release this fall and provides the Sanskrit names for the asanas and mantras in Chopra Yoga training.

Also in collaboration with Deepak Chopra, Radhika is slated to perform a unique transformational piece composed with NASA-JPL astrophysicist Dr. Nicholas Seigler at Sages and Scientists Symposium at Harvard in September.

Upcoming Events

Sept 14th: Sages and Scientists with Deepak Chopra (Harvard – Boston, MA)

Sept 20th: Theatricum Botanicum (Topanga, CA) – Performance with GRAMMY®-winning violinist Nathalie Bonin

Sept 29th: GRAMMY® Museum

