Oceanator – Everything Is Love and Death

Oceanator’s third full-length album Everything is Love and Death is out today on Polyvinyl Records along with the video for “Happy New Year.”

Elise Okusami on “Happy New Year” and the full album:

“This song was written almost all in one go in a voice memo. I had the chords and the piano riff, and the lyrics were more or less done on the first go through as well. I made two versions of this song – this one I called the pop rock version. I played the guitar, main piano lead, and drums and my brother Mike played the bass and some backing piano. I think of “Baby Britain” by Elliott Smith with this one.”

“I’m so excited to finally share all of Everything is Love and Death with everyone. I loved writing and recording this album. Working with Will was an amazing experience. For me, this completes the unofficial trilogy of Things I Never Said, Nothing’s Ever Fine, and now Everything is Love and Death. No more albums with “thing” in the title (unless I think of something realllyyy good.)”

TOUR DATES

09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Spruce Street Harbor <

09/06 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

09/07 – Belmar, NJ @ Salty’s <

09/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right <

09/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works ^

09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern ^

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House ^

09/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme ^

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean ^

09/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

09/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer ^

09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe ^

09/24 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger ^

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Row One at Cannery Hall ^

09/26 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Boneyard ^

09/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall ^

09/29 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street ^

10/01 – Lancaster, PA @ West Art ^

10/02 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s ^

10/03 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s ^

10/04 – Troy, NY @ No Fun ^

10/05 – Lowell, MA @ Taffeta ^

< w/ The Superweaks

^ w/ Pile

