The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Videos

Oceanator – Everything Is Love and Death

Alex Teitz
Oceanator

Oceanator’s third full-length album Everything is Love and Death is out today on Polyvinyl Records along with the video for “Happy New Year.”

Everything-Is-Love-and-Death

Elise Okusami on “Happy New Year” and the full album:

“This song was written almost all in one go in a voice memo. I had the chords and the piano riff, and the lyrics were more or less done on the first go through as well. I made two versions of this song – this one I called the pop rock version. I played the guitar, main piano lead, and drums and my brother Mike played the bass and some backing piano. I think of “Baby Britain” by Elliott Smith with this one.”

“I’m so excited to finally share all of Everything is Love and Death with everyone. I loved writing and recording this album. Working with Will was an amazing experience. For me, this completes the unofficial trilogy of Things I Never Said, Nothing’s Ever Fine, and now Everything is Love and Death. No more albums with “thing” in the title (unless I think of something realllyyy good.)”

TOUR DATES

09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Spruce Street Harbor <

09/06 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

09/07 – Belmar, NJ @ Salty’s <

09/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right <

09/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works ^

09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern ^

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House ^

09/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme ^

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean ^

09/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

09/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer ^

09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe ^

09/24 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger ^

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Row One at Cannery Hall ^

09/26 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Boneyard ^

09/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall ^

09/29 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street ^

10/01 – Lancaster, PA @ West Art ^

10/02 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s ^

10/03 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s ^

10/04 – Troy, NY @ No Fun ^

10/05 – Lowell, MA @ Taffeta ^

< w/ The Superweaks

^ w/ Pile

#oceanatorband

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.