margø – love me ugly

Today, margø proudly releases the penultimate single from her forthcoming debut, “love me ugly”.

At its core, the new margø track is an ode to one’s true authenticity. Throughout its three minutes of alt-pop goodness, “love me ugly” gnarls at an ex who desired margø to conform to their idealistic vision of “conditional love”. Fusing straightforward pop melodies with the harsher tones of noise rock, the track sonically evokes the early careers of artists like Nine Inch Nails or Ministry. Functioning as a statement towards toxic partners who dim others’ lights due to their own insecurities, the new track is right up the alley for fans of Halsey, Bishop Briggs, or Billie Eilish.

Produced by Nathaniel Clay, Maria Landi, and Nicole Timm in 2023, “love me ugly” tacks on to the brooding, yet intricate tracks that are to be expected on the forthcoming LP. Recorded across Los Angeles and Edmonton, the new track is paired with an eerie music video featuring margø battling with monsters inside of her head.

margø speaks in further depth about the inspiration behind the new single:

“love me ugly” is a haunting take on the concept of ‘conditional love’. It dissects the feeling of being pressured to change by toxic relationships in order to fit their ideals, instead of receiving the acceptance and celebration of individuality that you deserve. This song is a reminder that you deserve to always be loved and accepted for who you are, and anyone who tries to control you or dim your light only does so because of their own insecurities.”

