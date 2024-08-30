Magly – Honesty

Magly wants your “Honesty.”

The new single by the Danish independent pop artist is a sinuous journey of utterly catchy pop harmonies with a liberating personal story and celebration of trust and honesty.

MAGLY’s universe is one of fragility. However, her songs spark with irresistible power through shimmery pop melodies and the words of a songwriter brave enough to face her own vulnerabilities to connect with the true core of her music; something that feels pure!

And this summer, the Danish newcomer speaks with honesty…

“A good relation between people comes with trust – a safe space to always be honest, even if it hurts. By covering up the truth you betray the trust and break the bond between you. It happened to me and ‘Honesty’ is my own experience and the sudden ending of what I considered a mutual strong and important relationship. All the promises we made turned into misunderstandings and lies, eventually leading to self-loathing,” MAGLY says and continues:

“‘Honesty’ is my way to regain strength and belief in myself. A note to self – and everyone listening to the song – to always speak the truth and be honest, at least to yourself.”

’Honesty’ started off as a deep conversation with the co-writers, Jeppe London and Celine Svanback (Medina, Dagny, Christopher and more) creating a sound base for a story that isn’t easy but important for MAGLY to share.

MAGLY is Ditte Bissenbacker. Her first chords were played on the upright piano at her parent’s house and later she graduated from the prestigious Norwegian music college, Limpi. Her debut single, ‘Convenience’, was an instant hit on Danish radio followed by another nationwide radio song with ‘I Don’t Feel Fine’, while MAGLY has also supported renowned Scandinavian artists like Denmark’s Jada and Drew Sycamore and Norway’s Highasakite.

#maglymusic