Girl Tones – Fade Away

Raucously making their debut release today, Girl Tones do not step softly onto the scene with “Fade Away.” via Parallel Vision.

Sister duo Kenzie and Laila have shed their classical training to creatively let out something more primordial and raw. Produced by Brad Shultz and recorded at the infamous Nashville studio Battle Tapes, the first single is fortified by fuzzy walls of guitar and a creeping synth line. Dynamically alternating between being sonically massive and pulling back for broken down palm muted parts, Girl Tones straddle their own line between punk and blues rock.

Guitarist and vocalist Kenzie shared that, “‘Fade Away’ is about being vulnerable and slowly getting burned over and over again by someone you love, to the point you have to move on with your life. You’re hurt, you’re angry, you’re owed an apology.”

Currently underway, Girl Tones is out on the road supporting Cage The Elephant on their Neon Pill Tour. With upcoming performances in Nashville and at Red Rocks, the duo is making a loud entry to a sea of ravenous fans. In New York, Girl Tones will play the official Cage The Elephant afterparty with Gloom Girl MFG.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

September 1 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater*

September 5 – New York, NY – The Cutting Room^

September 18 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

September 19 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater*

*supporting Cage The Elephant

^official Cage The Elephant afterparty with Gloom Girl MFG

