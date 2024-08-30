BLACKSTARKIDS – SATURN DAYZ

Gen-Z upstarts BLACKSTARKIDS have released their new single and video “SOULMATEZ!” alongside the announcement of their upcoming sixth studio album SATURN DAYZ, touching down to earth on September 20 via Dirty Hit.

“SOULMATEZ!,” is a magnetic, blissed-out bop that brings together pop, indie, and alt-rap, reminiscent of Dev Hynes-era Solange mixed with De La Soul. Watch the official video which taps into the sunny, starry-eyed nostalgia of BLACKSTARKIDS’ upbringing in the 2000s and follows bandmates Deiondre, Ty, and The Babe Gabe as they find love at a rose-tinted house party.

The follow up to BLACKSTARKIDS’ acclaimed 2022 album CYBERKISS* which featured standout singles “CYBERKISS 2 U* ft. beabadoobee” and “SEX APPEAL,” SATURN DAYZ is an otherworldly, genre-crossing testament to their unrelenting artistry and is their most impressive work to date.

