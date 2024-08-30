Today rising Brighton-based artist Annabel Lauren sets out to captivate listeners once again with the release of her latest single, ‘u suck’ via APOLLO Distribution.

The track is an emotive and soulful exploration of a friendship breakup that showcases Annabel Lauren’s ability to convey complex emotions through her signature blend of R&B and indie inspired production and instrumentation.

“I was stuck between calling this song “u suck” or “wish u the best” because I couldn’t decide how I felt about the person I was writing about. I hated the way they treated me, excluding people from the group and acting like they were better than everyone, but at the end of the day all I ever wish for anyone is happiness. I also did some reflecting on myself and realised I wasn’t always an angel and that maybe I had been too hard on them at times. Ultimately I just wanted us both to have healthy friendships and I realised we wouldn’t have one together, so I said u suck but I wish you the best.” – Annabel Lauren

‘u suck’ delves into the duality of emotions experienced in the aftermath of the end of a close friendship. Annabel masterfully balances feelings of resentment and hurt with a lingering sense of care, capturing the bittersweet reality of wanting the best for someone despite the pain they may have caused.

