Phoebe Rings – Phoebe Rings EP

Phoebe Rings is a dream-pop band offering a unique blend of introspective yearning with celestial danceable grooves. Their self-titled debut EP, a hopeful collection of musings, out October 18, 2024 on Carpark Records,

is a testament to the distinctive musical style of Auckland, NZ jazz-school-trained pianist and songwriter Crystal Choi. Across six tracks, the EP is a love letter to some of the band’s influences: Studio Ghibli films, Zelda and Stardew soundtracks, Bossa Nova, Stereolab, and 90’s Korean ballads.

“Daisy,” the vibrant lead single from the EP, released today alongside a self-directed music video, is a dreamy pop song filled with swirling synths that fizz on the skin like a warm sun, promising growth and new starts, with the shimmery refrain “Ooh-wee-a-waa” and the uplifting mantra: “When you’re next to me, the world’s full of daisies.”

Choi’s songwriting was brought to life with Alex Freer on drums, Simeon Kavanagh-Vincent on guitar and synths, and Benjamin Locke on bass. Choi says she knew the tracks had to be recorded after the band played the songs better than she could ever imagine. And so, remotely through the COVID-19 lockdowns, the band started recording the songs that eventually turned into the Phoebe Rings EP.

Tour Dates:

Oct 14th – 20th – Sydney, AU @ SXSW Sydney

Nov 9th – Christchurch, NZ @ Space Academy

Nov 14th – Auckland, NZ @ Neck Of The Woods

Nov 16th – Wellington, NZ @ Moon

