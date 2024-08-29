Or:La – Sea Slugs

Today, the vibrant Irish producer and DJ Or:la has released a new percussive, dance-focussed single, titled “Sea Slugs”.

This track is the 3rd single from her upcoming debut album, Trusting Theta, which will be out on 20th September on fabric Originals, from this album we’ve already heard the two energetic tracks “Fired Up” and “Chant”. “Sea Slugs” is a stripped-back instrumental that reminisces sweaty club nights, in vibrating crowds who move in tandem until the sun rises.

Trusting Theta is set for release on 20th September on fabric Originals. The album is imbued with both Irish and ancient Greek mythology and captures moments of sapphic love, friendship, and defiance against the still-never-ending injustices against the feminine. The culmination of years of hard work, through building her reputation as a key figure in the global club scene and commitment to her craft as a producer, Or:la’s debut album showcases raw emotions of joy, rage, and desire. Glittering percussion usher in these themes with vibrancy. From spacious club cuts to retro garage rhythms, this body of work is an impressive collection of work that calls to mind the far-reaching clubs and raves Or:la has commandeered as both a headliner and promoter. Known for her diverse showcasing of genres, across UK bass, tribal house, deep house, breakbeat, acid, and 90’s techno, Or:la’s ability to draw connections between the subtleties of these genres is what sets her productions and DJ sets apart from the rest.

Tour dates

14th September – Waterworks, London

28th September – ReSolute x fabric, NYC

4th October – Soundit, Barcelona (b2b Pariah)

#orla_cd