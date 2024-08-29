Moonchild Sanelly – Big Booty

Moonchild Sanelly is the in-demand South African ghetto-funk superstar who has collaborated with artists including Beyonce and Tierra Whack, Gorillaz, Steve Aoki and more. Today, she shares the video for her glorious summer banger, “Big Booty,” a liberating tongue-in-cheek celebratory anthem featuring her standout signature sound and lyrics sung in both English and Xhosa.

It is the latest single to be released from Moonchild’s forthcoming new studio album to be released on Transgressive – look for album details to be announced soon. The video was directed BY THE EAST.

“As a Xhosa girl I grew up twerking in traditional dance and being able to just twerk in the world is really amazing, let alone covered in glitter wearing couture… Coz everyone has freedom in them, whether already unleashed or yet to be,” notes Moonchild. “The video is a celebration of the ownership of booty, and we shake our bodies through the entire video – this is what the song was written for – to celebrate that booty. Tune in and twerk with us!”

UK & EUROPE TOUR DATES 2024

August 31 Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Kalorama Festival 2024

September 15 London, UK – Jazz Cafe Festival

October 31 Stavanger, Norway – Tou Scene

November 01 Molde, Norway – Molde Mundo

November 02 Oslo, Norway – Oslo World

November 04 Berlin, Germany – Quasimodo

November 05 Brussels, Belgium – DE VK

November 06 Paris, France – Le Hasard

November 07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Op Locatie

November 11 Birmingham, UK – Sunflower Lounge

November 12 Bristol, UK – Rough Trade

November 13 London, UK – Colours

