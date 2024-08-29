Marion Raw – You Gotta

Today, Mexico City/LA-based singer-songwriter Marion Raw shares a dark and beautiful new single “You Gotta”.

This track envelops listeners in a rich, melancholic atmosphere with its dark, brooding undertones. Despite its somber mood, the song’s soft, ethereal vocals provide a hauntingly beautiful contrast.

Marion on the track, “Within the infectious unfolding of this song, I move through the messy journey of love’s pursuit. A path that winds through shadows of deceit and betrayal, yet still beckons us deeper. And in the chorus, a defiant urge: to claim this search as our own, to fight for love’s persistence, to care for its insistent pulse.For in the end, it’s not the truth we seek, but the tender ache of our own humanity, seen for what it is, in love.”

