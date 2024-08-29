Jolie Holland – Feet On The Ground

Renowned Los Angeles-based artist Jolie Holland has unleashed a provocative new video for “Feet on the Ground,” a track from her critically acclaimed 2023 album, Haunted Mountain.

The video features Clowns Against Human Supremacy, a performance art duo of multidisciplinary artists, Corinne Loperfido and Jordan Mose. The group seeks to educate and invoke audiences to end human supremacy before it’s too late.

“Feet on the Ground,” an anti-patriarchal dance song inspired by William Onyeabor’s discursive dance song, “Better Change Your Mind,” is reminiscent of the sound of Southern Italian and North African dance songs used for healing, for shaking off the tension and the ache of patriarchy. The message of Holland’s song, giving voice to the other beings with whom we share this precious earth, was a perfect match for Clowns Against Human Supremacy’s political performance art.

“We had just gotten this old rickety shipping container, and it was still quite cold outside when we filmed, the dances were completely improvised,” say Loperfido and Moser. “Since we dance together a lot, just in our daily lives, we can kind of flow on concepts and ideas together.” All of the costumes, props, banners, and masks were made from upcycled materials by Loperfido and her friend, Aaron Torres. “The song is such a powerful indictment of the harm that imperialist-white supremacist-capitalist-hetero-patriarchy inflicts upon all of us beings of earth,” the pair continue. “We wanted to mock these forces of evil which bring so much unnecessary death, while also lifting up the beauty and regenerative quality of the biosphere of which we are part. Sexuality has an important function in both of these visions of the world. Whether it’s the naturalistic, life-bringing partnership model or the toxic extraction of our dominant culture, sexuality has the powerful ability to tantalize and determine our futures. The saying ‘no sex on a dead planet’ is a nod to all of the great people who are disrupting the status quo to sound the alarm of mass extinction.”

“It is such an honor to join forces with Jolie,” Loperfido adds. “I would love to see more musicians speaking in the way that Jolie speaks directly to societal ails. Time is up for us artists to be doing too much else but that. So many great thinkers and visionaries have been ringing alarms and imploring artists to help tell the unfolding story of the great turning in which we live. I believe art makes meaning and it is important to create meaningful relationships,” she continues. “Whether that is with other artists, my friends, loved ones, or with the greater body of Earth.” Holland has also announced a new tour; see below for a complete list of dates.

TOUR DATES

9/11 – Beachland Ballroom/Tavern – Cleveland, OH

9/12 – The 9th Ward – Buffalo, NY

9/14 – Little Theatre – Rochester, NY

9/16 – Brooklyn Americana Festival – Cafe Wha – NY, NY

9/17 – Jammin Java – Vienna, VA

9/18 – Parlor Room – Northampton, MA

9/19 – Nova Arts – Keene, NH

9/20 – The Word Barn – Exeter, NH

9/23 – Club Cafe – Pittsburgh, PA

9/26 – Hey Nonny – Arlington Heights, IL

9/27 – The Racoon Motel – Davenport, IA

