Tasha – Love’s Changing

Alex Teitz
Tasha by Alexa Viscius

Hot on the heels of wrapping a triumphant run on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Illinoise, the Chicago-born artist Tasha releases “Love’s Changing,” the miraculous new single from her upcoming new album, All This and So Much More.

“‘Love’s Changing’ is the last song I finished writing for the album and feels like its perfect final note. While the album is in some ways about loss, it’s also about all of  the beauty discovered on the other side of loss, and this song encapsulates that warmth and optimism,” Tasha explains. “I wanted both the instrumentation and the video paired with this song to reflect the breeziness and ease that can come when one surrenders to the love around them. The memory of pain never quite leaves us, and in fact often sneaks up when we least expect it (as heard in the song), but there’s always wonder and joy to be found that brings us back to ourselves.”

All-This-and-So-Much-Moore

All This and So Much More’s striking previous singles include “The Beginning,” “Michigan” and “So Much More.” The anticipated album is due September 20th on Bayonet Records.

#wowtashawow

