Mediocre – Litterbug!

Mediocre, the Los Angeles-based rock duo of guitarist/vocalist Piper Torrison (she/they) and bassist/vocalist Keely Martin (she/her), offer scorching indie rock meditations with their hotly anticipated debut album Growth Eater, due out September 27 on Dangerbird Records.

Today they share “Litterbug!” harnessing their irresistible indie-rock guitar wails and bouncing percussion for an ‘00’s-indebted anthem sure to enamour fans of Sunny Day Real Estate, Mineral or Texas Is The Reason.

“Litterbug!” is a song that wrestles with the feeling of being completely scattered.

The band shares, “It’s about an awareness of littering your environment with your own clutter and your own racing thoughts with endless chatter, perpetually disorganized and entrapped by chaos. Knowing that these issues are self constructed is what makes the wound sting the most, and coming to terms with your own trash, your own litter, is the only way to actually find the guts to start picking it up.”

