Kit Major – Love, Sick, Major

Following the resounding success of single “Let Me In Your Band”, released earlier this year, Kit Major is back with an exciting new announcement: Her newest EP, Love.Sick.Major., is due for release on October 25th. Today, she shares the lead single from the new EP, “Garbage Planet”, and its accompanying video.

“Garbage Planet” is a sonically saturated visit to an intensely personal destination. “Garbage Planet is a real place and I visit it often,” Kit says. Imagine the Spin Art equivalent of music – an insane mix of the hyper sensitive and hyper-active. “Garbage Planet” is where Brit pop guitar riffs get pumped up with post-punk energy to tell a trashy tale of despair and defiance that’s also infectious fun.

Kit continues, “Garbage planet isn’t supposed to be woe is me and it’s not supposed to be a self deprecating statement, it’s owning the parts of yourself that aren’t perfect and learning to be okay with it, it’s just the way my planet orbits around yours.” Sometimes the confessional can also be universal.

With a fusion of post-punk energy, psychedelic guitar riffs and some cheeky self-references, Major gives classic rock vibes a fun twist. Reminiscent of iconic acts like Blondie and New York Dolls, Kit Major’s sound resonates with the rebellious spirit of CBGB’s legendary scene. This song is for fans of Hole, Blur, Sonic Youth, Pixies, Garbage, Green Day, Descendents.

