Isabella Kensington – In Another Life

Today, British-American singer-songwriter Isabella Kensington reveals her new single, “in another life,” a mesmerizing exploration of heartache and longing. The song is the latest offering from her just-announced forthcoming EP, not in a dollhouse anymore, set to release on September 20th.

Driven by a pulsating beat and hypnotic guitar rhythms, “in another life” showcases Kensington’s classically trained vocal performance, which effortlessly cascades over delicate synths that gently round out the sound. Co-written by Phia Brenan (IVE, New Rules, Brynn Cartelli) and Phil Cook (Lewis Capaldi, Liam Payne, Ellie Goulding), with Cook also producing the track, her voice captures the raw emotion of heartache and loss, masterfully delivering harmonies as she sings, “And maybe you would lie next to me, I’d fall asleep to the sound of your heartbeat, When I wake up, be the first thing I see, It’d be easier to be happy, maybe in another life.”

“I wrote ‘in another life’ with Phil Cook and Phia Brenan, on a day where I was really mourning the life I could’ve had,” shares Kensington. I had just finished Taylor Jenkins Reid’s ‘Maybe In Another Life,’ which explores parallel love stories based on a single decision. While I was knee-deep in post-breakup heartbreak, her book gave me peace, reminding me that happiness is still possible—and maybe, in another life, there’s a version of me that never went through it to begin with.”

She adds, “it feels like an important chapter of the EP. Each song represents a different stage in the last few years of my life, and “in another life” is the very beginning of acceptance.”

