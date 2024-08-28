Fiona Grey – Cavalier

Fiona Grey is back and bolder than ever with her latest track, “Cavalier.” The dirty pop anthem is not just a song; it’s an emotional journey through the heartbreak of being sidelined in your own life. Penned in the heat of a breakup, “Cavalier” dives deep into the messy reality of trying to stay present in a relationship while your partner is dozing off at the wheel.

This track was born in Rome, where live drums were recorded to give it the pulse of the Eternal City. The song gracefully contrasts European and American vibes, mirroring the personal battle of staying connected.

““This is one of my favorite music videos I’ve ever done because it captures the spontaneity of creating art outside of your home country. Each person in the music video we met during our stay making the record in Rome. Cavalier was one of the songs that inspired me to go back into the studio and make my debut LP versus just making an EP. I felt like I had so much more to say and I’m so proud of what Steven Colyer and I were able to create with this track!” – Fiona Grey

The music video for “Cavalier,” shot entirely in the stunning streets of Rome, is a visual feast that ties perfectly with the song’s themes. It’s packed with spontaneous, vibrant moments featuring the people Fiona met during her Roman adventure. The video is the perfect teaser for her upcoming album, Adult Tantrums.

