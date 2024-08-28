A-Z of BIGSOUND 2024 – Brisbane, AU – September 3-6, 2024

BIGSOUND 2024

Fortitude Valley

Brisband, AU

September 3-6, 2024

BIGSOUND is the southern hemisphere’s biggest music industry gathering. Now in it’s 23nd year, BIGSOUND was launched by QMuisc. BIGSOUND is your annual opportunity to discover the future of Australian music across three days of showcase programming, panel discussions and keynotes.

BIGSOUND has a music conference that covers everything from radio and management to music supervisors and streaming. Participating musicians include Kelis, Amy Taylor of Amyl and The Sniffers, Bonnie Fraser of Stand Atlantic, Sunny Luwe, Tones Watson of Tones and I, and Maaike Kito i.e. Kito.

BIGSOUND Festival artists include Alex The Astronaut, Georgia Lines, and more. Pay attention to the special events of BIGSOUND Country and the International House.

Claudia Tripp – Part of BIGSOUND Country, Claudia Tripp is 25 year-old from Perta singing country pop.

#claudiatrippmusic

Dick Move – This New Zealand rock band has a fierceness mixed with humor.

#dick_move_pics

Heleina Zara – Heleina Zara has been supporting big acts including Peach PRC, Gretty Ray and Wallice. She has a provocative pop style.

#heleinazara

Jawbreakers – Meet Kali and Sabrina. These DJ Queens make more than just beats with original music adding humor with an edge.

#jawbreakersdj

Juice Webster – Juice Webster has already played Europe and opened for The Beths. Her album JULIA has caught fire.

#juicewebster

Lotte Gallagher – Meet the newest young popstar, Lotte Gallagher. Her latest EP is A Better Friend.

#lottegallagher

Miiesha – Meet the 20202 ARIA winner for Best Soul/RnB Release for Nyaaringu.

#miieshaofficial

Mzuki – This Melbourne rap artist has had placements in everything from Triple J to The Hype.

#itzmzuki

R.E.M.edy – This artist is a triple threat of producer, singer and songwriter. She has overcome disabilities that had her not singing. Her music is her biggest hope.

#r.e.m.edy

tiffi – This young bedroom pop rock star will melt your heart as she conquers the world.

#tiffimp3