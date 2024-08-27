Sex Week – Naked

Brookyln duo Sex Week will release their anticipated self-titled debut EP this Friday on Grand Jury.

Today, they share a final taste of the album with a video for its new single “Naked.”

“Naked is about two people with their own insecurities hoping to see and be seen beyond superficial expectations. The word naked isn’t so literal as it is more the idea of being vulnerable, and wanting to share that vulnerability with someone. Hoping that by being open, someone will in return accept you for who you are. Then, if you’re lucky, they’ll be open about their own insecurities and you can return the favor. Everyone deserves to feel love and be naked in their own way.”

Actor and musician Pearl Amanda Dickson and songwriter and producer Richard Orofino have been making waves this year with the releases of their EP’s idiosyncratic singles “Angel Blessings,” “Cockpit,” “Kid Muscle,” and “Toad Mode.”

Tour Dates:

8/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool – EP Release Show ^

9/16 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye ~

9/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Xanadu (Desert Daze Nights) *

10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made +

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA +

11/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool $

^ w/ Why Bonnie

~ w/ Closebye

* w/ Black Lips, Native Sun

+ w/ Being Dead

$ w/ Ray Bull

