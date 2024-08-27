Purest Form – Burn

Word of Purest Form’s wildly addictive debut self-titled EP and unforgettable live experience has spread like wildfire since emerging earlier this year. The LA trio of programmer, guitarist Madison Woodward (Fury, Object of Affection), bassist Riley Joyner (Pocketknife), and vocalist Story Beeson (Choking on Ash, Vacant Future) have quickly earned a dedicated fanbase/

Purest Form is here to set you free. They bolt together heavy metal and EBM (electronic body music) for a modern industrial sound that combines the cathartic freedom found both on club dance floors and in sweaty mosh pits. Today they’ve unveiled their searing new single “Burn” with video directed by Jeremy Stith (Fury).

Of the track, Beeson comments, “We have a burning fantasy to set fire to a complacent retroactive society. Start new. Start present. See things for what they are and destroy corrupt and evil monoliths of war.”

Purest Form Live Dates:

Aug 24: Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room #

Oct 19: Los Angeles, CA – Slipper Clutch ~

Nov 09: Los Angeles, CA – And Always Forever Festival at The Echo

Nov 15: Los Angeles, CA – Bellwether !

# w/ Nuovo Testamento and CD Ghost

~ w/ Vosh

! w/ 3Teeth

