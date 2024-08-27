Orla Gartland w/ Declan McKenna – Late To the Party

Orla Gartland shares her stunning new single “Late to the Party”, featuring Declan McKenna.

The track is the latest to be taken from Orla’s second studio album Everybody Needs A Hero (due Friday, October 4th via New Friends).

“‘Late To The Party’ is a big old bratty song about resenting the baggage that you inherit when you love someone and yearning for a time when we were all a blank slate,” says Orla.

“I wanted a song on the record that shifted in pace a lot, something fun and loud, something indulgent. I first wrote ‘Late To The Party’ over a couple of solo sittings in my studio, mumbling out the lyrics while playing drums.

“A few months later I sent the song to Declan – for me he is one of the absolute greats, a properly timeless artist & writer. We worked on the song remotely at first, sending stems back & forth and then jumped in the studio for a day to dismantle the song & put it all back together. Dec’s parts & energy added so much to the track for me and after months of revisiting it ‘Late To The Party’ was suddenly complete.”

Orla Gartland 2024 Tour Dates

Thursday, November 7th – Cafe 939 – Arts at the Armory, MA – VENUE UPGRADE

Friday, November 8th – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY – SOLD OUT

Saturday, November 9th – Atlantis – Washington, DC – SOLD OUT

Monday, November 11th – Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, PA – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, November 13th – Bar Le Ritz – Montreal, QC – SOLD OUT

Friday, November 15th – Longboat – Toronto, ON – SOLD OUT + VENUE UPGRADE

Saturday, November 16th – Third Man Records – Detroit, MI – SOLD OUT

Sunday, November 17th – Sleeping Village – Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT

Thursday, November 21st – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR – SOLD OUT

Friday, November 22nd – Fox Cabaret – Vancouver, BC – SOLD OUT

Saturday, November 23rd – Barboza – Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

Monday, November 25th – Rickshaw Stop – San Francisco, CA – SOLD OUT

Tuesday, November 26th – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

