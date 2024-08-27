Hanabie –  ‘[花冷え。] – メタ盛るフォーゼ! (Metamorphose!)’

The Harajuku-core sensation HANABIE. have released their latest track ‘[花冷え。] – メタ盛るフォーゼ! (Metamorphose!).’

The cute-girly look of the band is not matched by the shouts and heavy sound of their songs, the band’s one-of-a-kind music, with a Japanese touch, has been attracting a rapidly growing number of addicts both in Japan and overseas. The music video for their hit tune ‘Pardon Me, I Have To Go Now.’ has exceeded over 7.5M views on YouTube and over 5.0M views on TikTok.

The four-piece brought their energetic and heavy live set to Download Festival 2024, which was closely followed by their debut, sold out headline show at The Underworld in Camden, London.

