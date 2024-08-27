Today, googly eyes announces the release of her debut EP, titled Starlet, on September 27th, taking another step into the world with her sparkling debut single proper, “Internet Star.”

“Internet Star” follows on the heels of last month’s stunning introduction “Bareback on the Motherfucking Plains”. Starlet will be a landmark release for not just the artist but her label as well, as googly eyes is set to become the first outside artist signed to Tove Lo’s independent label Pretty Swede Records.

Pretty Swede Records is an independent label founded in 2022 by Tove Lo. To date, Pretty Swede has released Tove’s 2023 LP Dirt Femme and her collaborative 2024 HEAT EP with SG Lewis. googly eyes’ Starlet EP marks the first release by Pretty Swede outside of Tove’s own artist project.

Pretty Swede have signed googly eyes in collaboration with Tove’s longtime collaborators Neon Gold, themselves known for a star-studded history of debut releases, from Tove’s own Truth Serum EP in 2014 (featuring “Habits”) to iconic early releases from Charli XCX, Marina & The Diamonds, Christine and the Queens, Ellie Goulding and more.

Tove Lo says: “googly eyes is such an incredible artist, writer and producer, and her new EP is full of gold. Internet Star has such a beautiful yet witty vulnerability that I think anyone who’s had dreams that maybe didn’t go their way can relate to. I’m very excited for this project to be the first new artist release on Pretty Swede Records! Of course together with my friends at Neon Gold.”

About “Internet Star”, googly eyes says: “In the age of the algorithm, I think it’s easy to find your dreams altered by the demands of an insatiable formula. I forgot why I started making music in the first place and exchanged it for someone else’s idea of success. Internet Star, for me, summarizes a familiar feeling to most of us creatives: wanting to make art, mistaking it for wanting virality instead, and the sweet feeling of trying to find the path back to your actual dreams and creativity in the process.”

#eyesg0ogly